Vernon Downs Awaits Governor's Signature

Last week, WKTV NEWSChannel 2 reported that the New York State Senate and Assembly passed bills that would help Vernon Downs Casino Hotel stay open.
Today, more good news from owner Jeff Gural.
The union that represents Vernon Downs workers says 250 jobs at the casino/hotel and racetrack are saved by that legislation.
Gural is offering workers in place a bonus and high wages as a result.
“I have no intention of closing,” he said.
“I'm a horse guy, but because I know how hard it's been for them, my plan was always to give them a portion of the benefit, even though it'll come out of my pocket. So, we're going to give everyone who stayed a bonus, and I'm increasing wages for everyone by a minimum of 7 percent, so everyone is going to benefit from this, and I hope the governor signs it because I'm increasing wages next week,” he said.
Nothing signed as of today as state offices are closed.
More on this story will be reported as it becomes available.