Morning: Partly sunny. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 40.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Snow showers. High 38. Low 23.
Very mild today, with light rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs in the low 40s. Cloudy tomorrow, with a few light snow showers. A trace to an inch is expected for most areas with 1-3" expected north. Highs in the upper 30s.
The weather looks dry on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s. It turns breezy on Saturday as a clipper moves through. This is expected to produce some light rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Much colder weather arrives on Sunday. Highs in the teens, with overnight lows near zero. Mostly cloudy, but dry on Valentine's Day with highs in the low 20s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and cold, with highs near 20.