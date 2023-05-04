Warmer, but still unsettled today

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 55.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a passing shower. High 59. Low 39.
Continued unsettled weather through the end of the week, with improving weather over the weekend.
Mostly cloudy, cool, and unsettled today, with a few showers. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain showers continue tonight, with overnight lows near 40.
The weather slowly improves tomorrow, with a few scattered showers, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s. Big improvements in the weather by the weekend. Looking pleasant both Saturday and Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Warm weather looks to continue into Monday, with sunny skies and highs near 70. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers return Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.