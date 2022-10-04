Warmer days are approaching

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 61.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 69. Low 45.
High pressure will continue to deliver dry weather to CNY over the next several days. The leftovers of Ian continue to bring clouds to our area through Tuesday, but the weather looks to turn warmer and sunnier later this week. A strong cold front brings the coolest weather so far this season by the weekend.
Mostly cloudy today with the possibility of a few light showers south, otherwise a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Partly sunny skies expected tomorrow and Thursday, with warmer than typical weather for October. Highs near 70. A strong cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread rain. Breezy and cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s. A chilly start to the weekend, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s.