Warmer weather today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid teens.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 36.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Few lake effect snow showers. High 32. Low 14.
Waking up to cloudy skies this morning and temperatures in the teens. Temperature will increase into the mid to upper 30s today with partly sunny skies. Only dropping to the teens tonight for the low.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of some lake effect snow showers tomorrow, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon rain/snow on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s. Light snow returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 30s.
A few snow showers are possible on Saturday to start the weekend. Highs in the low 30s. Dry and colder on Sunday, with a high near 20.