Warmer with sunshine today

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 74.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. A passing shower. Low 35.
Windy weather continues this week, with more chances for frost ahead. The weather looks warm and windy today, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. A cold front approaches from the north tonight, bringing clouds and a passing shower after dark. Turning much cooler, with the chance for frost tonight as overnight lows fall into the low 30s.
Sunshine and cool tomorrow. Windy, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 30. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s.