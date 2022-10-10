Warming up this week

Morning: Few showers. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 56.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 64. Low 43.
Mostly cloudy skies return on Columbus Day, with some scattered showers due to a stalled and weak cold front, however the clouds decrease and the temperature increases towards the middle of the work week this week.
Sunshine tomorrow and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs reaching the mid 60s. Another cold front arrives Thursday bringing widespread rain as well as bringing some cooler weather. A few showers linger into Friday and we cool down into the mid 50s for the high. The weekend is looking mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday with highs near 60.