Warming up this week

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and above freezing. High 37.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy black ice forming. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 43. Low 38.
The January thaw will be off to an early start this season. An extended period of above freezing temperatures are expected this week, this weekend, and early next week.
A chilly start with mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures climb above freezing, with highs in the upper 30s. Watch out for black ice this evening and tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Partly sunny tomorrow and mild, with highs in the low 40s. A few showers are possible on Friday as a warm front moves through. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s.
Temperatures look to remain above freezing during the days and nights leading into the end of the year. Cloudy with rain possible on New Year's Eve and highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain possible on New Years Day. Highs in the upper 40s. Cooler on Monday, but still above freezing, with cloudy skies and highs near 40. Showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s.