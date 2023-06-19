Warming up to sunshine this week

Morning: Sunny. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. A passing shower north. High 79.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Sunny. A passing shower south. High 80. Low 56.
We are trending warmer and sunny this week as highs finally rise into the 80s. Mostly sunny today with a slight chance of a shower north of the Mohawk Valley. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
The skies remain sunny for Tuesday with the slight chance of a passing shower south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs reaching near 80. The first day of summer is on Wednesday and we will be sunny and dry. Highs reach near 80. Dry and sunny weather continues into Thursday with our next chance of rain next weekend.