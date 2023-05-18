 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Warming up today

  • Updated
Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.

Afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 66.

Tonight: Sunny. Partly cloudy. Low 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 72. Low 51.

*A freeze warning is in effect for all of Central New York for this morning*

weekend

Sunshine is expected on today in abundance, with warmer weather. Highs in the mid 60s. It is possible to see more haze in the sky from wildfire smoke. Warmer weather tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

