Warming up with sunshine today

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 56.
Tonight: Clear. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 64. Low 46.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day has been issued for Friday for the potential of heavy rain later in the day from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole*
Widespread frost is expected this morning. The weather starts to warm up this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Warmer tomorrow and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Veteran's Day looks warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s. Locally heavy rain begins Friday afternoon and lasts through Friday night from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nicole. A general 2-3" of rain is possible, with localized flooding possible.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s.