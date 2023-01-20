Wet snow showers take over today

Morning: Cloudy with a burst of snow. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 35.
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low 22.
Rain and freezing rain continues for lower elevations and a burst of snow is expected later this morning, not lasting for more than an hour. Cloudy, with scattered snow showers throughout the afternoon and evening. 1-3" of snowfall is expected across the area, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow comes to an end overnight, with cloudy skies and lows in the mid 20s.
Cloudy skies on Saturday gives way to a few breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 30s. We're keeping an eye on a nor'easter on Sunday. Widespread snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, though the bulk of the heavy snow is currently looking to fall east of Utica. Widespread snow showers on Monday, with highs in the low 30s. Cloudy on Tuesday, with another wintry mix possible on Wednesday.