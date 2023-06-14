Widespread rain moves in today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread showers. A rumble of thunder possible. Cool. High 66.
Tonight: Showers. Patchy fog. Low 55.
Unsettled weather is expected for most of the remainder of the week, with much needed rain chances ahead. Widespread showers move back in today. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid 60s. A few rumbles of thunder are possible in the afternoon and early evening.
Partly cloudy tomorrow, with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers on Friday. Highs in the upper 60s. The weekend weather is trending cloudier and wetter. Clouds and showers are expected on Saturday, with highs near 70. Partly sunny on Father's Day, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny with showers again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.