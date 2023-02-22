Winter weather in on the way

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with a few flurries developing. High 32.
Tonight: Snow, becoming heavy late. Changing to a wintry mix overnight. Low 30s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Wednesday night into Thursday due to the potential of a wintry mix*
Mostly cloudy to start today, with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 30s. Widespread snow is expected to develop late this afternoon and early evening. Snow becomes heavy at times after dark, with 2-5" of accumulation expected before changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Icy weather is expected tonight, with very slippery untreated surfaces by tomorrow morning.
Precipitation comes to an end tomorrow morning, with just a few light rain showers expected later in the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Colder and windy on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs only near 20. Temperatures fall to near zero by Friday night into early Saturday.
Cloudy with light snow expected over the weekend. Highs in the 20s on Saturday and in the low 30s by Sunday. Mostly cloudy on Monday and milder, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.