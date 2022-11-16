Wintry mix ends this morning

Morning: Wintry mix. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 41.
Tonight: Lake effect snow develops. Low 31.
Tomorrow: Lake effect snow showers. High 37. Low 26.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect into this afternoon for all of Central New York due to slippery road conditions*
*A lake effect snow warning is in effect starting at 7PM this evening through 2AM Friday due to heavy lake effect snow for northern Oneida County*
Snow persists north with a mix of sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow in the Mohawk Valley and south this morning. The commute this morning across Central New York is going to be tricky with some icy and slick spots. Conditions improve throughout the day as the precipitation comes to an end before noon and temperatures climb well above freezing. Highs in the afternoon climb into the low 40s.
Lake effect snow develops tonight and continues into tomorrow. Snow looks to accumulate north of the Mohawk Valley, with 3-6" possible, with Utica and Rome area seeing 1-3" and trace to 1" south. Highs only in the mid 30s.
A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers Friday morning, with generally light accumulations expected. Lake effect snow then looks to pick up for the north. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s.