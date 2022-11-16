Wintry mix ends this morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the morning hours. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&