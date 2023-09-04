 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values will be found
in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tow Truck Driver Charged With Attempted Grand Larceny

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, N.Y.-- A tow truck driver is facing charges after trying to take a vehicle he wasn't supposed to.

This all happened Sunday in the 700 block of Saratoga Street. According Utica police, they were notified that a tow truck driver approached a residence on Saratoga Street and told a relative of the car's owner that he was there to take the car. The relative contacted the owner who said the driver did not have permission to take the car. After speaking with the tow truck driver, Officers found out he was driving around the area and noticed the car. He thought the owner may want to scrap the car and decided to tow it, even though he didn’t have permission to.

UPD says they are aware of similar incidents in the area over the last several weeks where vehicles have been removed from properties without permission. They are working to determine if they are related. After an investigation, Officers charged 56-year-old Harold Wehrle of Frankfort with attempted grand larceny and criminal mischief.

Recommended for you