Tow Truck Driver Charged With Attempted Grand Larceny

Utica, N.Y.-- A tow truck driver is facing charges after trying to take a vehicle he wasn't supposed to.
This all happened Sunday in the 700 block of Saratoga Street. According Utica police, they were notified that a tow truck driver approached a residence on Saratoga Street and told a relative of the car's owner that he was there to take the car. The relative contacted the owner who said the driver did not have permission to take the car. After speaking with the tow truck driver, Officers found out he was driving around the area and noticed the car. He thought the owner may want to scrap the car and decided to tow it, even though he didn’t have permission to.
UPD says they are aware of similar incidents in the area over the last several weeks where vehicles have been removed from properties without permission. They are working to determine if they are related. After an investigation, Officers charged 56-year-old Harold Wehrle of Frankfort with attempted grand larceny and criminal mischief.