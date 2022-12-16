 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Town of Eaton Supervisor passes away

Moses

TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. -- The Town of Eaton Supervisor, Clifford Moses, has passed away.

“Cliff put everything he had into serving his community, whether that was as an educator or as Town Supervisor. He was a dear friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nancy and the entire Moses family. We are all mourning the loss of a great man,” Madison County Board Chairman, John M. Becker said.

Moses served as Town Supervisor since 2014, while on the board he was a member of several committees and from January 2020 until September 2022, he served as Vice Chairman. He also served on many other committees including the Government Operations Committee and the Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Emergency Communications Committee, to name a few.

Madison County officials say they are heartbroken and will miss him dearly.

