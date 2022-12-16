Town of Eaton Supervisor passes away

TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. -- The Town of Eaton Supervisor, Clifford Moses, has passed away.
“Cliff put everything he had into serving his community, whether that was as an educator or as Town Supervisor. He was a dear friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nancy and the entire Moses family. We are all mourning the loss of a great man,” Madison County Board Chairman, John M. Becker said.
Moses served as Town Supervisor since 2014, while on the board he was a member of several committees and from January 2020 until September 2022, he served as Vice Chairman. He also served on many other committees including the Government Operations Committee and the Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Emergency Communications Committee, to name a few.
Madison County officials say they are heartbroken and will miss him dearly.