Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95-100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Town of Frankfort holds annual youth fishing derby

Youth fishing derby

FRANKFORT, NY – The Town of Frankfort held its annual Youth Fishing Derby Saturday at the town garage on Albany Road.

Kids, ranging in age from 3 to 15 were able to fish for free, alongside other family members, from a pond there.

Ron Testa, the Town of Frankfort Highway Superintendent, says they’ve been holding the derby for about 10 years, and hopes the young fisher men and women are able to learn something from the event.

“I’m hoping they get to know how to fish, how to put their own worms on, and take their own fish off. Actually go out when they get a little older, and go fishing. Usually they’ve got the phone in their hands just playing games, but they get pretty good out here with these fish. They get some pretty good sized fish with the little poles that they’re using”.

When the fishing was done food and prizes were provided to all the anglers.

