Town of Middlefield home fully engolfed in flames Monday night

TOWN OF MIDDLEFIELD, N.Y. -- Firefighters from several companies are battling a fire just off County Route 31 in the Town of Middlefield.
The home is located just South of Glimmerglass State Park and sits right on the lake. The home was fully engulfed in flames as of 9 p.m. Crews from Cooperstown, Springfield and Richfield responded with others on standby.
Otsego County Sheriff's say it's a seasonal residence and a rental. No one was inside the home. Also no word on what caused the fire. NewsChannel 2 will have more updates when they become available.