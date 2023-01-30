 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
up 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Town of Middlefield home fully engolfed in flames Monday night

  • Updated
House sits in the lake and is a rental property

TOWN OF MIDDLEFIELD, N.Y. -- Firefighters from several companies are battling a fire just off County Route 31 in the Town of Middlefield.

The home is located just South of Glimmerglass State Park and sits right on the lake. The home was fully engulfed in flames as of 9 p.m. Crews from Cooperstown, Springfield and Richfield responded with others on standby.

Otsego County Sheriff's say it's a seasonal residence and a rental. No one was inside the home. Also no word on what caused the fire. NewsChannel 2 will have more updates when they become available.

