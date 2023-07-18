 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Town of Webb Tubing Death Investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Town of Webb Police Investigation

AP

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- On Saturday, July 15 at a bit before 3:30 p.m., Herkimer 911 received a call reporting "a man unconscious on a vessel on First Lake in the Town of Webb."

Old Forge Fire and Rescue and Town of Webb Police responded to Indian Point, "where the victim was eventually brought to shore," police said. 

According to police, Steven J. Seeman-Guerra, 58, of Utica was "tubing alone with his brother when the victim fell off the tube and advised that he was having trouble breathing."

"Moments later, Seeman-Guerra lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest," police said. 

CPR was started by NYS Environmental Conservation Police Officers, who happened to be in the area. That continued until Old Forge Ambulance arrived. 

"Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Herkimer County Coroner Danforth Rivet," police said. 

Police said that after further investigation and an autopsy it, "revealed that the victim died of cardiac related issues and had a history of cardiac related health issues in the past."

