Town of Webb Tubing Death Investigation

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- On Saturday, July 15 at a bit before 3:30 p.m., Herkimer 911 received a call reporting "a man unconscious on a vessel on First Lake in the Town of Webb."

Old Forge Fire and Rescue and Town of Webb Police responded to Indian Point, "where the victim was eventually brought to shore," police said.

According to police, Steven J. Seeman-Guerra, 58, of Utica was "tubing alone with his brother when the victim fell off the tube and advised that he was having trouble breathing."

"Moments later, Seeman-Guerra lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest," police said.

CPR was started by NYS Environmental Conservation Police Officers, who happened to be in the area. That continued until Old Forge Ambulance arrived.

"Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Herkimer County Coroner Danforth Rivet," police said.

Police said that after further investigation and an autopsy it, "revealed that the victim died of cardiac related issues and had a history of cardiac related health issues in the past."

