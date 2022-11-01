TR Proctor Park to get new playground

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park.
The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart.
“The City of Utica has the third largest park system in New York State and our goal is to be the best park system in the entire state. With our recent investments, including this beautiful play area, Utica will be more fun, more sustainable and more enjoyable for people from all over," Palmieri said.
The idea for the new design was to make a family-friendly play area that was both accessible and fun. The playground is part of the city's efforts to upgrade its parks.
A colorful rubber surface will be added to the park as well, just in time for its opening, this spring 2023.