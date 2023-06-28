 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Traffic Stop for Speeding Leads to Arrest of Vernon Man

Arrest graphic with handcuffs

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A Vernon man is facing charges in two locations stemming from an alleged domestic incident and from speeding in a stolen vehicle.

The alleged domestic incident was reported in New Hartford on June 23.

The New Hartford Police Department said that they got information the suspect, Jason Nugent, 47, was allegedly on Herkimer Road in North Utica on Sunday.

Police located him, but they said he ran from officers and allegedly stole a vehicle. 

Later, a traffic stop for speeding on State Highway 23 in the Town of Plymouth on June 27 led to the arrest of Nugent.  

New York State Police said they arrested Nugent for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. 

A trooper learned the car driven by Nugent was reported stolen in Utica, police said. 

"After confirming that the vehicle was in fact stolen, Nugent was arrested," police said. 

Nugent was arraigned at a local court. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.

State Police said they turned Nugent over to New Hartford Police, where he's being charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection. 