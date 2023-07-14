 Skip to main content
Traffic Update After Adirondacks Flooding

  • Updated
Road Work

LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- A traffic alert to the north of us.

State Department of Transportation crews are working to repair Route 28 N.

If you're planning a hiking trip to the Adirondacks, "postpone hikes near waterways and on high-elevation trails."

Today, it was open to one-lane traffic until noon. It then closed from noon to 7 p.m. for crews to make repairs.

The Long Lake Transfer Station re-opens from 7 tonight until 9 p.m. for local residents and businesses needing to get rid of household trash.

The Town of Long Lake and the DOT are asking drivers to limit their trips through the work area along Route 28 N.

Sightseeing traffic is strongly discouraged.

