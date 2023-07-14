Traffic Update After Adirondacks Flooding

LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- A traffic alert to the north of us.

State Department of Transportation crews are working to repair Route 28 N.

Today, it was open to one-lane traffic until noon. It then closed from noon to 7 p.m. for crews to make repairs.

The Long Lake Transfer Station re-opens from 7 tonight until 9 p.m. for local residents and businesses needing to get rid of household trash.

The Town of Long Lake and the DOT are asking drivers to limit their trips through the work area along Route 28 N.

Sightseeing traffic is strongly discouraged.

Foundation Accepting Donations for Those Affected by Flooding in the Adirondacks THE ADIRONDACKS -- Storms this week caused major flooding in various parts of the North County.

Thankful to be Alive; North Country Cleans Out from Under Six-Figure Flood Damage John 'Hoss' Hosley owns some properties in Long Lake, in Hamilton County. Epic rain and flooding Monday night into Tuesday is responsible for the destruction that still surrounds him, two days later. His estimated six-figure loss is great. But what he still has, is greater.

Revisiting the North Country: How Hamilton County is Recovering After Major Flooding LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- While we are all under the threat of thunderstorms, up in the North Country, the residents are still dealing with the after…

Railway Updates After Major Flooding in New York Good news for Metro and Amtrak users from Albany to New York City.