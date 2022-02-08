Train, car crash in Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- A CSX train hit a car stuck on the tracks off Oriskany Street in Utica on Tuesday evening.
Whitestown Police, Utica Fire crews and Utica Police responded just after 8 p.m.
The car was pushed down the track and came to rest behind the Fastrac on Oriskany Street. The driver was able to get out before the train hit the car. There were no injuries.
Train service was halted in the area. Shortly after 10 p.m. the car was removed from under the front of the train. CSX inspectors had to be brought in to check the track switches in the area before the train could be moved.