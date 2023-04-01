Train derailment training held in Whitesboro

Whitesboro, N.Y.-- It's something that first responders and officials from Herkimer and Oneida counties hope never happens, but with a major rail system running through both counties, they trained for today in Whitesboro. Every day, hundreds of trains roll down the tracks in Herkimer and Oneida counties. With recent high-profile derailments in Minnesota and Ohio, county executive Anthony Picente felt it was time for local first responders to get a refresher on what to do should a train derail.
"With the train derailments that we've seen around the country, it brought to the light that we haven't done one in a while in terms of a tabletop exercise, even though our first responders in both counties are trained in this, it's always good to get back together with everybody that's involved and look at scenarios that if something like that did happen in either county, what goes into effect," Picente said.
Despite the high volume in rail traffic, a derailment is rare, but has happened locally. In May of 2020, a New York and Susquehanna train derailed in New York Mills. One of the most memorable incidents in the last 20 years occurred in Oneida on the morning of march 12th, 2007, when 29 cars on a CSX train derailed. 6 tank cars were breached and an explosion occurred. Officials evacuated everyone in a 1-mile radius of the incident including 2 schools. These examples are why officials want to be ready.
"We want to be ready on all accounts, fire, EMS and all the other agencies you may not think are involved," Vincent Bono, Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislator said.
Today's training wasn't just for first responders.
"You have the school, DOT, Railroad, you have many county departments. It gives them and idea on what's going to happen and also, they're going to be called upon if something happens," George Massarotti, Chief of the Whitesboro Fire Department said.
What were participants learning?
"With a table-top you're just talking through what you would do. They're both advantageous, we can learn a lot from both," Massarotti explained.
The hardest part for first responders is, if something were to happen, what is involved and most importantly, what's being carried. That is knowledge responders don't have until a derailment occurs.
"Every day there's something coming through the tracks. What they are carrying, we don't know. If a situation like this happens, we do have resources to find out what is being carried, but do we know what goes through the village on a day-to-day basis, no." Chief Massarotti explained.