Transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joseph Griffo announced that a new law was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, authorizing the transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in the town of Deerfield from Oneida County to New York State, freeing the town from the responsibility of maintaining the road.
“I am relieved to finally lift this burden from the Deerfield community and allow the state to assume responsibility for this stretch of road that has been a financial and logistical nuisance for far too long. This commonsense law will allow us to better utilize our resources and focus on the issues that are most important to Mohawk Valley families. I’ll continue fighting to ensure these local concerns are heard in Albany and work with my Assembly colleagues to find solutions,” Buttenschon said.
“I am pleased the governor has signed this legislation that I sponsored into law. This bill, which I have carried for several years in the Senate, will relieve Deerfield of a logistical and financial burden and help the community,” Griffo said.
The road runs parallel and adjacent to existing roadways and ramps that are currently maintained by the state. It also gives access to land owned by the State University of New York, which is part of the reason for the change.