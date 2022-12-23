Travel advisories issued for local counties

Oneida and Madison counties have issued travel advisories. Lewis County has issued a travel ban that remains in effect until further notice. That means starting at 6pm, only medical personnel, fire, law enforcement, and road personnel can be on the roads.
In Oneida County, the advisory is for no unnecessary travel until further notice, saying, avoid unnecessary travel as roads will remain potentially hazardous due to Winter Storm Elliot.
The travel advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve.
For Madison County, the travel advisory lasts until 7 am on December 24th.
**Madison County Sheriff Hood has extended the Travel Advisory to Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM.
Road crews are out, however some roads are still slippery due to the snow and high winds. Please remain cautious if you are out driving.
A reminder that Madison County is in a Wind Chill Advisory until Saturday at 12:00 PM. Winds are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chills could be as low as 15 below zero. High winds will cause the snow to drift and wind chills cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.