 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck Overturns After Accident on Route 12 and Crooked Brook Road in Deerfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Deerfield Crash

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- A truck that allegedly lost control on Route 12, traveled off the road, down an embankment and landed overturned on Crooked Brook Road in Deerfield. 

Crooked Brook Road Accident

The responding department was New York State Police. 

A 17-year-old male was driving southbound on Route 12. Because of a possible equipment malfunction, the driver lost control. 

The truck flipped, landing nose first and ending up upside down. 

A truck that allegedly lost control on Route 12, traveled off the road, down an embankment and landed overturned on Crooked Brook Road in Deerfield.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the driver to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

Crooked Brook Road Accident in Deerfield

Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the accident. 

Recommended for you