TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022.
TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level. Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA federal security director for Upstate New York said.
The Albany International Airport caught seven firearms in 2022 and Syracuse Hancock International Airport caught 6 firearms that same year.
According to TSA, passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a locked hard-side case. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case as well. If the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets still have to be in their original case. That case should be brought to the airline check-in counter to an airline representative. For more information, the TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Those who bring weapons to a security checkpoint are subject to penalties up to $15,000. Individuals who violate these firearm rules will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® taken away.