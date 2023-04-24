 Skip to main content
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

  • Updated
  • 0
Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the right-wing personality who hosted the network's highly rated 8pm hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement on April 24.

 Richard Drew/AP

Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the right-wing extremist who hosted the network's highly rated 8pm hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement Monday.

The announcement came one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network's dissemination of election lies.

Fox News said that Carlson's last show was Friday, April 21.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

This is a developing story...

The-CNN-Wire

