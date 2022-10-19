Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol.
Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Counter was charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies relating to these possessions. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and released on his own recognizance with orders to appear in court at a later date.