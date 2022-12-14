Turning Stone's annual 'Home Show' looking for vendors

VERONA, N.Y. -- Turning Stone Resort Casino's annual 'Home Show' is looking for businesses in Central New York who would like to participate as vendors in many different categories.
Those categories include interior remodeling, exterior remodeling, real estate, insurance, energy, home services and shopping among others.
“The Home Show at Turning Stone is a great way to meet consumers and boost sales in the new year. My company depends on the home show for a busy spring season and also to expand our customer reach,” Hayes continued," Scot Hayes, show promoter and owner of New York Sash said.
There will also be demonstrations, giveaways, food, wine tastings and more available at the event which takes place Feb. 3-5.
To register a booth or get more information visit their website.