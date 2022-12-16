 Skip to main content
Turning Stone's Gingerbread Village featured in Forbes top 10 gingerbread displays list

Gingerbread house

Verona, N.Y. -- Forbes Travel Guide recently featured its '10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays' and the Turning Stone in Verona made the list.

Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village was featured alongside others, some from the most prestigious hotels in the country including the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago and the Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando.

The Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone has become an annual tradition in the area around the holidays. This year’s display was more than 75 feet in length and featured nine buildings, including a hotel and Victorian-style home.

Turning Stone’s pastry team designed this year’s impressive village which had over 5,000 pinwheel mints, 2,360 gingerbread pieces and over 1,000 peppermint sticks, to name a few.

