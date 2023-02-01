Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting investigation in which a 12-year-old juvenile and an adult male were shot, on Aug. 16, 2022.
Last week an Oneida County Grand Jury returned indictments related to the incident. On Feb. 1 Shakeal Hendricks, 30, of Utica and Willie Linder, 36, of Utica were arrested by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, UPD Warrants, Special Investigations Unit, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Federal Probation.
Back in August, Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the area of the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street and upon arrival, located the 12-year-old victim and mother who told police the victim was struck in face by a bullet. The child was first transported to a local hospital, and then to a Syracuse area hospital where surgery was performed to remove the projectile, which was lodged in his jaw. The injuries were non-life threatening.
As the units were attending to this victim, another call for a gunshot victim was received at Sunset Street and Oswego Street, where police located a 29- year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for his non-life threatening injuries.
Hendricks was indicted and charged on Feb. 1 with Assault, Attempted Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Linder was indicted and charged with Attempted Assault.
Additional arrests are expected to be made as the case continues to be investigated. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip online.