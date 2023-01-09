Two Basset Health Care leaders recognized by Becker's Hospital Review

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two leaders from Bassett Healthcare Network have been recognized as Rising Stars in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review.
“Congratulations to both Deanna Charles and Henry Knoop on being included in this exceptional group of healthcare professionals. We are very proud that not one, but two Bassett leaders are recognized as Rising Stars in Healthcare for their deep dedication to patient care and their outstanding performance," Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network said.
Charles is senior vice president, chief ambulatory and transformation officer at Bassett and is a member of its executive leadership team.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be recognized as a Becker's Rising Star. Over these last five years, I have found Bassett to be more than just an employer, it's a family. It is a privilege to work alongside my colleagues, peers, and friends each and every day. I look forward to continuing our mission to improve the health of our patients and well-being of our communities in the new year,” Charles said.
Knoop holds one of the highest clinical roles at Bassett being chief advanced practice officer and associate chief clinical officer.
“I am really proud of the work we are doing here at Bassett with a focus on our rural community and patients. It is very exciting to help shine a spotlight on our incredible team and everything we have accomplished during an unprecedented time in healthcare. In my role as Associate Chief Clinical Officer, I look forward to continuing to advance the care delivered at Bassett through our quality, access, and patient experience initiatives,” Knoop said.