Two Camden Men Facing Burglary Charges

CAMDEN, N.Y. -- Two men from Camden are facing burglary charges after breaking into a garage early Saturday morning.
Oneida county sheriff's deputies responded to River Road in the Town of Camden just before 6:00 Saturday morning.
There were reports that people in the neighborhood saw a pickup truck backing up into a driveway across from their house and watched as two men loaded a four-wheeler into the truck and drove away.
Those neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the two men and the truck.
Sheriff's officials say deputies caught up with the two men a short distance away in Camden.
42-year-old Christopher Brundage and 39-year-old Kenneth Marsh are charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglar’s tools.