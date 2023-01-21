Utica, N.Y.-- Two republicans running for office in Oneida County received the endorsement of the County Republican Committee Saturday. County executive Anthony Picente was the only candidate for County Executive to go before the committee at their yearly meeting this morning. Picente is seeking his 5th term as county executive, a seat he has held since 2007. In the race for district attorney, Todd Carville received the committee's unanimous endorsement. Carville has served with the D.A.'s office for the past 20 years and currently serves as the Chief of the homicide bureau. Incumbent District Attorney Scott McNamara announced he would not be seeking re-election. So far, both Picente and Carville are running un-opposed.
Two candidates receive republican party endorsements
BenKinne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today