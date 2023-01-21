 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO
10 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sleet or brief freezing rain could mix
in with the snow late Sunday evening across southern Chenango
county. The steadiest snow is expected Sunday evening into the
overnight period. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are
possible at times. Temperatures will hover near the freezing
mark, making for a heavy wet snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Two candidates receive republican party endorsements

Oneida County Republican Committee endorses Anthony Picente and Todd Carville

Utica, N.Y.-- Two republicans running for office in Oneida County received the endorsement of the County Republican Committee Saturday. County executive Anthony Picente was the only candidate for County Executive to go before the committee at their yearly meeting this morning. Picente is seeking his 5th term as county executive, a seat he has held since 2007.  In the race for district attorney, Todd Carville received the committee's unanimous endorsement. Carville has served with the D.A.'s office for the past 20 years and currently serves as the Chief of the homicide bureau. Incumbent District Attorney Scott McNamara announced he would not be seeking re-election. So far, both Picente and Carville are running un-opposed.

