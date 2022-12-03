Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew.
Michael Westcott had initially stated that he had stabbed James in the back of the head after the shooting, however the DA's office no longer believes that to be the case.
As a result, Michael Westcott will plead guilty to lying to investigators and is expected to testify against his brother this week.