Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday.
Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize individuals who participated in great acts of selfless heroism.
Back on June 21, 2021, Andrew Parent and Roger Combs happened upon the scene of an accident on Route 5. They found 72-year-old, Jack Pylman, stuck inside his burning vehicle.
The two, who arrived separately, worked together to free Pylman and dragged him away from the vehicle, to safety.
When medics arrived they took Pylman to a hospital where he later died.
“The bravery and courage of Andrew Parent and Roger Combs cannot be overlooked, they are true heroes and very deserving of this honor. They risked their own safety and lives to give another person a chance to survive. I am honored that we were able to present their medals to them today,” Madison County Board Chairman, John M. Becker said.
There were 16 recipients of the award this year, across the nation. Since its start, there have been 10,307 Carnegie Medals awarded. For more information go to their website.