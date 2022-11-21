Two homes in Ilion suffer heavy damage following fire Monday night

ILION, N.Y. -- Two homes have suffered heavy damage following a fire on East Clark Street in Ilion Monday night.
The first calls to 9-1-1 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge, Andy Monohan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
They immediately called for backup. Herkimer, East Herkimer, Mohawk and Frankfort Departments all responded to the scene.
"It made the fire expand way quicker than what normal fire behavior would have done and we had limited crews on, three people on duty today so they had their hands tied when they first pulled up with reports of people possibly trapped," Monohan said.
Everyone did make it out safely and with no injuries. There were four apartments in the building where the fire started and one family next door, where the fire spread.
The red cross also arrived to help the people who were living there. Investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.