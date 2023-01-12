Two individuals announce candidacy for Otsego County clerk position

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two individuals have announced candidacy for the Otsego County clerk position, Cooperstown Village Trustee, MacGuire Benton and Deputy County Clerk, Jennifer Basile.
“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As we begin this campaign, I’m eager to hear from people about how the clerk's office and the department of motor vehicles can better serve them. From reopening a DMV office in Oneonta to innovative ways to use technology to improve efficiency and access, I will show how effective local government can be at getting things done for people," Benton said.
Benton was the former Deputy Elections Commissioner and has a background in local government, business development and customer service.
“I’m running for County Clerk to continue our proven record of excellent service for the people of Otsego County. With nearly a decade-and-a-half of experience working every day at the Clerk’s Office, I have the skills and qualifications to ensure that the job is done right,” Basile said.
Basile has worked at the County Clerk’s Office for 14 years and has been promoted up the ranks, serving as Deputy County Clerk for the last seven years. She has also been a certified paralegal since 2004.
Their candidacy comes on the heels of current Otsego County Clerk, Kathy Sinnott Gardner's retirement announcement. Gardner's term officially ends on Dec. 31. Election will be held on Nov. 7.