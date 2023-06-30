Two injured in two-car crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.Y. -- State Police say two men were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday.
It happened at the intersection of State Route 29 and State Route 170A.
State Police say 43 year-old Victor Cortes of Watervliet was traveling north on State Route 170A when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with State Route 29. He struck an SUV driven by 33 year-old Matthew May of Newport.
Cortes was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica and was listed in stable condition. May was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for evaluation.
The investigation is continuing.