Two sent to hospital after car accident in Lee

LEE, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s responded to a car accident in the town of Lee Saturday morning.
Police were called to Lee Center Taber Road around 9:40 a.m.
Police say 59-year-old Lisa Iglesias of Rome was traveling westbound on Lee Center Taberg Road when she approached a curve in the road, crossed the center line, and continued into the opposing lane.
Her vehicle struck the end of 52-year-old Paul Taylor’s truck, forcing it off the road where it overturned twice coming to a rest on its passenger side.
Police say Taylor was trapped in the vehicle, causing him to be extricated from the vehicle.
Iglesias was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Taylor was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for chest and head pain.
Iglesias was issued several citations for traffic infractions, returnable to the Town of Lee Court at a later date.