Two teens in stable condition after shooting in Geddes

GEDDES, N.Y. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot two teens outside a supermarket in Geddes.
Police say it happened around 8:30 Saturday night outside the Price Chopper grocery store in the town of Geddes.
Police tell NewsChannel 2, that one 17-year-old male was shot in the chest and another 17-year-old male was shot in the leg.
Both men underwent surgery and are now in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283.