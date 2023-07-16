Two Teens Injured in Utica Shooting on Elm Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Two teens were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Elm Street in Utica.

According to Utica Police, they were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital just before 1 a.m. after a person with a gunshot wound to the back walked into the emergency room. A short time later, a second person with a glazing wound to the arm walked into the emergency room.

UPD says that while both teenage victims were uncooperative with officers, they were able to learn that the shootings happened at a house party at 1656 Elm Street. UPD located several people who may have witnessed the shooting, but they refused to provide any information to police.

The 17-year-old victim who was shot in the back is currently in critical condition.

Utica Police are asking anyone who has information to give them a call at (315) 223-2556. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-730-8477.