...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Two Teens Injured in Utica Shooting on Elm Street

UPD Logo

Utica, N.Y.-- Two teens were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Elm Street in Utica. 

According to Utica Police, they were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital just before 1 a.m. after a person with a gunshot wound to the back walked into the emergency room. A short time later, a second person with a glazing wound to the arm walked into the emergency room.

UPD says that while both teenage victims were uncooperative with officers, they were able to learn that the shootings happened at a house party at 1656 Elm Street. UPD located several people who may have witnessed the shooting, but they refused to provide any information to police.

The 17-year-old victim who was shot in the back is currently in critical condition.

Utica Police are asking anyone who has information to give them a call at (315) 223-2556. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-730-8477.

