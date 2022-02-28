 Skip to main content
Two Utica men facing drug charges after traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. - Two Utica men are facing drug charges after Utica police say large amounts of crack cocaine were found during a traffic stop. 

24-year-old Donovan Rivera and 25-year-old Diemtri Silvagnol were stopped Saturday evening around 7 p.m. 

Police say Silvagnol was driving with a suspended license and Rivera had outstanding warrants. 

Police tell NewsChannel 2 they found a felony weight of crack cocaine, packing materials, and $1,200in cash inside the car.

Both men are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

