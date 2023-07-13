U.S. Rep. Williams' New 2024 Challenger Visiting Utica Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- U.S. Representative Brandon Williams of the 22 Congressional District has a new challenger in 2024
Senator John Mannion (D-Syracuse) announced his candidacy for Congress today.
Mannion kicked off his campaign in Syracuse at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen with supporters and family.
Mannion is expected to be in Utica tomorrow.
Mannion has endorsements already from CSEA Local 1000 and New York State United Teachers.
Mannion said that he spent three decades as a science teacher in public school, and said that he "was tired of seeing our kids and our communities left behind."
So, that's when he decided to run for State Senate.
"We deserve to have a representative in Congress who will fight for us – not his Wall Street millionaire friends," Mannion continued.
He said that a candidate who works with both sides of the aisle is needed to "create good paying jobs, bring down costs for working families, care for our veterans, improve public safety, and guarantee a woman’s right to choose."
Mannion lives in Geddes.
NEWSChannel 2 will have more on Mannion's visit to Utica tomorrow.