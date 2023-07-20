U.S. Senator Gillibrand Introduces Bill to Ban Stock Trading by Congress

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
WKTV -- U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the bipartisan Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Act.
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant. It is critical that the American people know that their elected leaders are putting the public first – not looking for ways to line their own pockets,” Gillibrand said. “The landmark Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Act bars members of Congress, executive branch officials and their families from holding or trading stocks, increases disclosure requirements and imposes harsh penalties on violators. This bill is the most substantive bipartisan effort to date and I’m going to work hard to get it signed into law.”
There are provisions in the Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Acts.
They include the following:
Gillibrand cites recent polling stating that 63 percent of Americans support banning stock trading for those elected to Congress, the presidency, the vice presidency and top federal agencies.