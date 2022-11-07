UCD holding annual collection event at Adirondack Bank Center for Veterans

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Nov. 11 the Utica Center for Development's (UCD) CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be holding its annual collection event.
From 12-4:30 p.m. staff along with volunteers from the UCD will be outside the Adirondack Bank Center, at the Labatt Blue Entrance, accepting drive-up donations.
The UCD will be accepting food and hygiene items, shoes, clothes, scrap metal, bottles and cans, Christmas lights, linens, bath towels, drapes, etc., as well as cash.
They remind the public that nothing goes to waste and that when items cannot be used, they are recycled and all funds support the UCD's programs.
The UCD has been helping the community and its veterans since 2008.