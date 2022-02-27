 Skip to main content
...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA...
SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...MADISON...AND NORTHERN ONEIDA
COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 30 MPH or greater
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. This
squall is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 220 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line
extending from near Highmarket to near Central Square to near Victor
and moving southeast at 30 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander,
Sullivan and Van Buren.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 39, and near 41.
New York Interstate 81 between 16A and 31.

SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall.
Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to
accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 1920Z 305DEG 28KT 4357 7563 4332 7617 4302 7744

Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border

  • Updated
  • 0
Battle for Ukrainian capital underway as Russian troops seek to encircle Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - The office of Ukraine’s president has confirmed that a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.

The announcement on Sunday came hours after Russia announced that its delegation had flown to Belarus to await talks. Ukrainian officials initially rejected the move, saying any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus.

The meeting news came shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

